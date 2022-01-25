Barcelona want to sign soon-to-be free agent Franck Kessie this summer transfer window

Barcelona want to sign Franck Kessie from Milan according to Catalunya Radio and carried by Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder’s contract with the Italian giants expires at the end of this season and Barcelona want to sign him as a free agent. They believe he could bring real power to their engine room.

The 24-year-old joined Milan from Atalanta back in the summer of 2017 and has become a highly important player for the club. Currently at the African Cup of Nations representing the Ivory Coast, he intends to leave Milan at the end of his contract.

Physically robust but also capable technically, Kessie’s a penalty specialist and has managed to score 35 goals in the 205 games he’s played so far for Milan. He’s scored five goals this season, two penalties, and hit 13 last campaign in Serie A.

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation means that they’re paying close attention to the free agent market.