Barcelona are searching for a way to complete two new signings ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana are still hoping to strengthen their squad before the end of the current window, and especially after their latest injury blow.

Star striker Ansu Fati has been ruled out for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury.

That will only intensify Barca’s desire to land Juventus striker Alvaro Morata, but as Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri has made clear, it will prove no easy task.

Juventus would need a replacement before agreeing to end Morata’s loan spell.

The signing does look unlikely, but Barca will continue pushing until late in the window, according to Sport.

Beyond Morata, Barca are also said to be chasing Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

According to the report, Ajax want to get rid of Tagliafico this month, as long as they can bring in a good fee.

But Barca aren’t exactly willing to pay a big fee to land anyone this month.

It’s claimed Barca want Tagliafico on a loan deal with an option to buy, but Ajax are not exactly convinced.

Sport claim Barca will offer up youngster Alejandro Balde in a last-ditch attempt to get the deal done.

It’s clear the Blaugrana will work until the last moment to strengthen their squad ahead of the back-end of the season.