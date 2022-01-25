Barcelona have made a decision over Sergino Dest ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

Dest has now had it easy since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez, suffering from injuries and less than perfect form.

The full-back has been touted for an exit amid his indifferent form, but nothing has come to light just yet.

And according to Sport, Barca have now decided to get behind Dest by giving him a vote of confidence ahead of the rest of the season.

The American doesn’t want to leave Barcelona, something his agent has made clear, and that’s despite whispers of interest from top clubs.

Xavi has got cover at right-back following the signing of Dani Alves, but it seems Dest will get more opportunities to impress, and that started with a 90-minute display in Barca’s win over Alaves over the weekend.

Dest is under contract at Camp Nou until 2025.