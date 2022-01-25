Barcelona could use Alejandro Balde as a makeweight to pry Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico wants to play for Barcelona. The Argentine international is desperate to push the move through and depart Ajax for Camp Nou. He’s no longer a guaranteed starter in Amsterdam under Erik Ten Hag and sees his contract up in 2023.

But Ajax want financial compensation to make the deal happen, whether that’s on loan with an option to purchase or a direct transfer. To make the operation cheaper, according to a report by Diario AS, Barcelona have offered to include Alejandro Balde in the deal. The youngster would only be leaving on loan, however.

Balde’s contract with Barcelona was renewed until 2024 during the summer but although he debuted under Ronald Koeman he hasn’t really counted so far under Xavi. This isn’t the first conversation Barcelona have had with Ajax this season. There was also negotiations about exchanging Sergino Dest for Noussair Mazraoui, but nothing ended up coming to fruition.