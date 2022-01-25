Barcelona are said to be closing in on a deal for Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blaugrana are constantly working to find ways to improve their current squad amid a mountain of debt and suffocating salary cap.

And the best way to add to their squad on the cheap is to sign free agents.

As in any season, there are plenty of free agents available to Barca in the summer, and it looks as though they already have their eyes on one, in particular.

According to El Chiringuito via Sport, Barcelona are in advanced talks with Chelsea defender Azpilicueta.

The defender is out of contract this summer, and the 32-year-old is an attractive option, still at a high level and able to play at both centre-back and full-back.

According to the report, Barca’s efforts to sign Azpilicueta are all-but ‘done’ and the Spain international will sign a two-year deal with an option of a third year.

Azpilicueta is already free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona ahead of the summer, and only a new Chelsea contract would remove that option.