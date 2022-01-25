Barcelona are said to have two juicy offers over their next shirt sponsor.

The Blaugrana are in need of money amid a mountain of debt and a salary cap situation that has left them scrapping to complete new signings.

Barca’s chiefs are searching for ways to bring in more cash so that they can reduce their debt, increase cash flow and maybe even raise their salary cap.

And they could get the perfect opportunity with Rakuten’s shirt sponsorship deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Bidding for the new sponsorship deal opened at €55million, but negotiations are already reaching much greater heights.

According to Sport, Barca are already lining up a deal worth around €80million.

VeganNation are in intense discussions with Barca over a sponsorship deal, while Polkadot are also in talks.

There is also a proposal for VeganNation and Tencent to enter into a joint sponsorship deal.

VeganNation chief Isaac Thomas is already said to have met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and talks are at an advanced stage.

Competition is rife, but one way or another, it seems Barcelona will welcome a big chunk of cash for their next shirt sponsorship deal.