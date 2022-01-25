Atletico Madrid want to replace Luis Suarez with Elche’s Lucas Boye

Atletico Madrid want to sign Lucas Boye from Elche to replace Luis Suarez according to a report in Diario AS. The move had been planned for the summer but his recent level of performance coupled with interest from Barcelona may expedite proceedings.

Boye’s release clause at Elche is €25m, but the club don’t want to lose their Argentine forward. Dario Benedetto left last week for Boca Juniors leaving Elche with just Lucas Perez, Guido Carrillo and Pere Milla as their first-team strikers. It’s understood the only way Boye will leave the Martinez Valero is if his clause is met. It drops to €10m in the summer if Elche get relegated.

Boye, 25, has scored seven goals in the 17 games he’s played so far this season. He’s missed five matches through an ankle problem and covid-19. The Argentine scored in both of Elche’s last two games against Villarreal and, notably, Real Madrid.