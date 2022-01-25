Atletico Madrid announce that Jan Oblak has tested positive for covid-19

Atletico Madrid have announced that goalkeeper Jan Oblak has tested positive for covid-19 according to a report in Marca.

“Our player Jan Oblak has tested positive for covid-19,” the statement read. “He’s isolated, complying with the recommendations of the health authorities.”

This means that the Slovenian could be a doubt to take part in Atletico’s next La Liga match, a trip to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in two weeks time. Geoffrey Kondogbia, Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente are also doubts for that game.

And it’s an important match. Atletico are currently just a point clear of Barcelona in fourth place in the league table, and both sides are in a bit of a battle to secure a top four finish and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Real Betis are four points clear of Atletico in third and showing no signs of slowing down. Sevilla are six points clear of their city rivals, and while they’re in a tough moment they’re looking up rather than down. Real Madrid are four points ahead of them.