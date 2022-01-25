Sevilla are on the verge of completing the signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Los Nervionenses have been linked with Martial for the duration of the January transfer window.

And it did look as though they might miss out, but the transfer has changed course this week.

So much so that it’s now pretty clear that Martial will indeed be joining Sevilla on a loan deal until the end of the season.

As detailed by Mundo Deportivo, Martial is already in Seville and he will have his medical today ahead of completing his move.

The Frenchman has struggled for regular opportunities at Manchester United this season and is keen to prove himself.

Meanwhile, Sevilla need some help up top with Youssef En-Nesyri missing much of this season through injury, while he is currently away with the African Cup of Nations.

Rafa Mir has done a fine job filling in, but it’s clear Sevilla need more up top, with Erik Lamela also sidelined.

Martial could be that something extra they need as they look to take the title race to Real Madrid.