Ansu Fati appears to have made his decision over his latest injury.

The young striker has had a torrid time with injury over the last year, initially suffering a long-term knee injury.

Fati was out for the best part of a year ahead of returning only to pick up a hamstring injury that ruled him out for more than a month longer.

Since then, the young striker has returned again, but during Barca’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club, he suffered yet another setback.

Fati has picked up an issue on the same hamstring and Barca have advised him that it is best he receives surgery to avoid any further issues.

But according Sport, and following initial reports yesterday, it is now reported that Fati has taken a final decision not to have surgery.

The youngster will have conservative treatment from the Barca medical staff instead, and he will remain out for a number of weeks.

Time will tell whether it is a wise decision from Fati as he continues to battle his issues.