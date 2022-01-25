Barcelona’s hopes of landing Alvaro Morata appear to be all-but over.

The Blaugrana have been searching for a striker during this window, and that search has grown more intense amid Ansu Fati‘s injury issues.

Fati has just been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering a hamstring setback.

Barca have been considering a move for Morata, who is in the final six months of his Juventus loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

It was rumoured Morata wants to cut his loan deal short to join Barca, but it seems that is not the case.

In a near fatal blow to Barcelona’s transfer hopes, Marco Branca, of the Morata’s representative group, has told Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia: “The road to Barcelona is no longer durable.

“Alvaro feels well in Turin and we’ll see what will happen with Atletico Madrid in the summer.

“I am optimistic about his future in Black and White. Like Benzema, he works a lot for the team and he wasn’t scoring many goals with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Morata will return to Atletico Madrid in the summer when Barcelona may well have another opportunity to land the frontman, if they still want him.

Atletico Madrid are not likely to keep Morata, and a sale to Barca would allow them to offset the cost of signing Antoine Griezmann on a permanent deal.