Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make their move for Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make their move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore today according to a report by football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Talks will commence today to conclude the final details and come to an agreement. The club are confident that they’ll be able to complete the deal and sign the Spanish footballer.

Traore, 25, was born in Barcelona to Malian parents and came through the youth system at La Masia. He stepped up to Barcelona B in 2013 but failed to make much of a dent in the Blaugrana’s first team, making just one appearance.

He left for Aston Villa in 2015, spending a year at the club before switching to Middlesborough for two seasons. He joined Wolves in 2018 and has contributed eleven goals and 18 assists in the 158 games he’s played for them. He’s also earned eight caps for La Roja and was part of Luis Enrique’s squad for Euro 2020.