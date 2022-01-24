Sevilla are steeling themselves for Newcastle United to come again for Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos’ agents arrived in Spain this weekend to meet the leadership of Sevilla about their client’s future. Newcastle United have agreed terms with the Brazilian for a four-and-a-half year contract and he’s keen to push the move through according to a report in Marca. He’ll more than double his money.

Newcastle have had two bids turned down by Sevilla for Diego Carlos but it’s thought that the Andalusian club are steeling themselves for one last offensive. The word on the street is that Newcastle are willing to go as high as €50m with their latest bid.

Sevilla are open to allowing him leave in the summer but are reluctant to lose him halfway through the season, especially considering they’re in the midst of a difficult title race with Real Madrid. Diego Carlos has built a superb centre-back partnership with Jules Kounde at the Sanchez-Pizjuan since they joined in the summer of 2019 with both players coming from Ligue 1.

If Diego Carlos does depart, however, Monchi is going to have to be ready to replace him with a suitable alternative. It’s thought that Feyenoord’s left-sided centre-back Marco Sensei could be it.