Sergio Ramos will hope his Paris Saint-Germain career catches fire after scoring his first goal

Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims 4-0 at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

Marco Verratti opened the scoring before Sergio Ramos scored his first goal since joining PSG from Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi then assisted Verratti to make it 3-0 before Danilo Pereira completed the rout with the fourth of the evening.

Ramos left out a real roar after scoring. It’s not hard to see that he’s struggled with the persistent injury problems he’s had since arriving in the French capital during the summer.

He’s a competitive animal and is determined to make it into Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old has made just five appearances totalling 283 minutes for PSG across both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France.

He joined PSG because they offered him the multi-year deal Madrid wouldn’t. Time will tell whether he can consistently perform amidst the elite of the elite.