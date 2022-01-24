Reinildo Mandava is already in Madrid to complete his transfer from Lille to Atletico Madrid according to a report in Marca.

The Mozambican didn’t train with the French club this Monday and instead travelled to the Spanish capital. His contract with Lille had been set to expire this coming summer but it’s understood Atletico have bought out his contract so he can join immediately.

Reinildo is Atletico’s first signing of the January transfer window and it’s thought he’ll provide competition for Renan Lodi and Yannick Carrasco at left-back. He was important to Lille’s title winning season in 2020/21, when the French club beat out Paris Saint-Germain to win Ligue 1.

Valencia man Daniel Wass is also close to joining Atletico. Diego Simeone has pinpointed him as the man best-placed to replace Kieran Trippier, who departed for Newcastle United earlier in the window. He’s versatile and can play at right-back and in midfield.