Manchester United are considering Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui as their next coach

Manchester United are looking to appoint a new coach before the beginning of the 2022/23 season according to a report in The Athletic. The English club are considering names including Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag as well as La Roja coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by United at the end of November and Ralf Rangnick was appointed in his stead until the season’s end. Rangnick will then move into a consultancy role before handing the reins of the first-team over to the new coach.

Luis Enrique led Barcelona to a treble in 2015 and joined the Spanish national team in 2018. He led them to the semi-final of Euro 2020 as well as the final of the Nations League. Lopetegui was Luis Enrique’s predecessor with Spain and has also coached Real Madrid. He’s won the Europa League with Sevilla and is on course to lead them to three consecutive top-four finishes.