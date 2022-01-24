Luis Suarez has given Steven Gerrard a glowing reference for one of his teammates

Luis Suarez has given Steven Gerrard a glowing reference for his teammate with the Uruguayan national team Rodrigo Betancur according to a report in SportBible.

Gerrard recently took over from Dean Smith at Aston Villa and has been busy in the January transfer market. Villa have signed Lucas Digne from Everton and Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

And they’re not done. They want to bring in a central midfielder and while their bid for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma was rejected there’s reportedly interest in Juventus‘ Betancur.

The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Boca Juniors even though he was born in Uruguay. He joined Juventus back in 2017 after two years in the first team at Boca.

He’s also earned 45 caps for his country, and that’s how he knows Suarez so intimately. Interestingly, Villa have also been linked with a move for Suarez himself. His contract with Atletico Madrid is up at the end of the season and it looks unlikely he’ll renew.

Suarez played with Gerrard at Liverpool and it’s obvious they still maintain good relations. Whether that’s enough to get the deal over the line, however, remains to be seen.