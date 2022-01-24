Las Palmas appoint former Barcelona B coach Garcia Pimienta to be their new boss

Las Palmas have announced that they’ve appointed former Barcelona B coach Garcia Pimienta to be their new boss.

Garcia Pimienta has signed a deal that takes him through to the summer of 2023 and is very much in line with Las Palmas’ stated ambition of blooding youth into the first team squad.

Garcia Pimienta began his coaching career at Barcelona back in 2003 and was until recently in charge of Barcelona B. He also previously led Barcelona’s youth team to glory in the 2017/18 season, when they won their league and the UEFA Youth League.

He coached Barcelona B for 102 games before leaving the club last year. As a coach he’s highly thought of, very much in line with Barcelona’s historic Cruyffian model.

He’ll land in Gran Canaria this afternoon on a flight from Barcelona and will be presented in a press conference this evening. His assistant coach Alex Garcia will join him.