Carlo Ancelotti boosted by key injury news at Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been boosted by some positive injury news in the last 24 hours.

Los Blancos head into the La Liga winter break with a four point lead at the top of the table after a mixed start to 2022.

Ancelotti’s charges were forced to battle back with a last gasp double, to seal a dramatic 2-2 draw at home to Elche last weekend.

Star man Karim Benzema was forced off with a knock in the second half at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, but according to reports from Diario AS, the move was a precaution from Ancelotti.

Benzema will now be rested during the break, with Spanish full back Dani Carvajal also back in contention, after testing positive for Covid-19 during their Spanish Supercopa win in Saudi Arabia.

However, Ancelotti will also be keeping a close eye on the incoming South American World Cup qualifiers, with five first teamers away on international duty next month.