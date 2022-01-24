Brazilian legend Gilberto Silva hails Casemiro

Former Brazilian star Gilberto Silva has labelled Real Madrid lynchpin Casemiro as the best defensive midfielder in world football.

Silva anchored the Arsenal midfield in their period of Premier League dominance in the early 2000s after joining from Atletico Mineiro after the 2022 World Cup.

Casemiro has played a key role for club and country in recent seasons, as part of a Los Blancos trio including Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, alongside Liverpool’s Fabinho for the national team.

His forceful style has endeared him to the Real Madrid fan base and Silva claims he is the best in his position in 2022.

“Casemiro is the best player in the world in his position. He’s playing a huge role in everything that’s happening at Real Madrid”, as per reports from Diario AS.

The 29-year-old has joined up with Tite’s La Selecao panel for their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month alongside three other Real Madrid stars.

Brazil have already clinched their place in Qatar, with a six point lead at the top of the CONEMOL qualification rankings, ahead of games against Ecuador, Paraguay and Chile in the coming weeks.