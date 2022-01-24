Barcelona want to bring in two more signings before the transfer window closes next week

Joan Laporta has promised Xavi that Barcelona would strengthen this January transfer window and it’s thought the Blaugrana are planning two more signings in a left-back and a forward.

That’s according to Diario AS, although time is running out if they’re serious about making it happen. The transfer window closes next Monday evening and Barcelona still need to reduce their wage bill if they want to bring in more players.

Ousmane Dembele is making the situation more complicated. It doesn’t look like he’s going to renew his contract at Camp Nou and Barcelona have publicly asked him to leave the club to free them of his titanic salary.

As for the potential incomings, it appears that Nicolas Tagliafico is the chosen left-back although Ajax are apparently asking for the rather prohibitive fee of €7m for him.

Alvaro Morata is the chosen centre-forward, although again Juventus’ demands for him are proving difficult to meet. If Barcelona fail in their bid for him, they could go for Elche striker Lucas Boye instead of him.