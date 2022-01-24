Barcelona star Ansu Fati decides against surgery

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has reportedly decided against undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

The Spanish international has been plagued with injury problems during the last 12 months with more than half of the 2020/21 campaign missed after surgery on serious knee problem.

He also missed the early weeks of 2021/22 ,with a damaged hamstring, and the 19-year-old has now suffered a recurrence of the issue at the start of 2022.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Fati has now decided against another operation, after a consultation with the La Blaugrana medical team.

The expected rehabilitation plan will involve Fati working with physios at the club to repair his recurrent injury in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are yet to offer a firm update on his expected return date with initial estimates hinting at a comeback in mid-March.

Fati’s absence adds to a growing injury list for Xavi at the start of February with seven first team stars currently sidelined.