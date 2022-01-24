Barcelona and Real Madrid gearing up to battle for the signature of 15-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Barcelona and Real Madrid are about to accelerate their pursuit of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick according to a report in Marca.

But the Brazilian is just 15 years of age and FIFA doesn’t allow the transfer of players who are under the age of 18.

He scored an overhead kick this past week that went viral online and is showing signs that he could be the next great star of Brazilian football.

Madrid have been obsessed with beating Barcelona to a young talent ever since the Catalan club signed Lionel Messi when he was just 13.

An effort was made to trump them and sign Neymar from Santos but the complicated nature of the deal killed that.

Both clubs will therefore have to effectively court Endrick in a way that sets them apart from the rest of the European elite.

Nike has already signed him and he has 483k followers on Instagram. It’s going to be a competitive fight indeed to secure his services.