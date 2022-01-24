Atletico Madrid are close to signing both Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava

Atletico Madrid are preparing to make moves for both Daniel Wass and Reinildo Mandava before the end of the January transfer window according to a report in Marca.

Los Rojiblancos lost Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United at the beginning of the month and are keen to bring in a suitable replacement. Wass has been identified as that man. Reinildo, on the other hand, is viewed as a market opportunity.

Wass’ contract with Valencia ends at the end of the season and Reinildo is in the same situation with Lille. That means that Atletico can negotiate directly with both players although they will have to pay a fee to liberate them from their contracts.

Both players are keen to move to the Wanda Metropolitano and would see it as a step up. Diego Simeone has also approved the operation in tandem with sporting director Andrea Berta. It is thought, however, that the club are going to try and sign two top-level full-backs in the summer despite these two acquisitions.