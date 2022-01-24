Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is determined to push through a move to Barcelona

Nicolas Tagliafico is determined to leave Ajax for Barcelona according to a report by Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine international only wants to head to Camp Nou but Ajax don’t want to allow him leave on loan. But the player is going to push again.

Born and raised in Argentina, Tagliafico began his career with Banfield before switching to Independiente in 2015.

He came to Europe three years later to join Ajax and has been there since, although he did also have a loan spell with Real Murcia. He’s earned 36 caps for the Argentine national team.

Xavi wants to recruit cover for Jordi Alba, who’s the only senior left-back currently at the club. Alejandro Balde will probably need a loan spell to continue his development.

Barcelona are currently fifth in La Liga, just a single point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. They beat Deportivo Alaves 1-0 last night at Mendizorroza thanks to a late goal from Frenkie de Jong.