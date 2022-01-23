Xavi pressing for Barcelona to make more signings in the January transfer window

Xavi doesn’t consider the Barcelona squad to be what he wants. There are just eight days left until the transfer window closes but the Barcelona coach is keen to make a couple of moves before it does according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

He’s met with Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste and Mateu Alemany and made it clear to them that he needs reinforcements. He wants to bring in a left-back to give Jordi Alba a break and a centre-back because Samuel Umtiti will be out for three months and Oscar Mingueza is close to leaving for pastures new.

Also, after Ansu Fati’s injury, it’s become clear that another forward is also important. Alvaro Morata, Andreas Christensen and Jose Gaya have all been linked, but Barcelona first need to lighten the wage bill and bring in a bit of cash.

Mingueza is likely to join Valencia if they fail in their bid to prise Djene from Getafe, but that won’t be enough. Sergino Dest could also be sacrificed, although it’s understood the American is keen to stay at Camp Nou. Memphis Depay could also be moved on.