Xavi hails ‘marvellous’ Pedri after key Alaves win

Barcelona boss Xavi was full of praise for teenage superstar Pedri as his side squeezed out a late 1-0 win at Alaves.

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong netted an 88th minute winner as La Blaugrana secured all three points despite a laboured performance in the Basque Country.

However, Pedri’s return to the starting fold in La Liga action was a real highlight for the travelling fans after an injury wrecked first half of the season.

The 19-year-old has seen just 120 minutes of league football in 2021/22 with Xavi edging him back to full fitness via cup matches in recent weeks.

But despite lacking in match fitness, Pedri again showed his super human endurance to complete 195 minutes in the space of four days at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

“He’s a marvellous little player, and at 19, to do everything well is spectacular”, as per reports from Marca.

“How he looks in possession, how he perceives the game, he is excellent and the model player.

“He can lead by character, quality, ambition, it’s great to have him back in the team.”

Xavi is expected to grant Pedri an renewed break in the incoming hiatus of games this month with his side back in action against defending champions Atletico Madrid on February 6.