WATCH: Sergio Ramos nets first PSG goal Reims win

Spanish star Sergio Ramos has finally netted his first goal for Ligue 1 superpower Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos’ time in the French capital has been dogged by persistent injuries since his decision to join the club following his summer free transfer release from Real Madrid.

His second appearance ended with a trademark red card against Lorient on December 22 but he made his return to the starting line up for their home clash with Reims tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino’s hosts dominated from the off in Paris with Italian schemer Marco Verratti hammering them into a 1-0 lead just before the break.

However, Ramos grabbed his moment after the restart, as he stabbed home from close range as Reims failed to clear a corner.

Llegó el gol de Sergio Ramos al PSG

Pochettino’s side wrapped it up with two late goals to make it 4-0 on the night, and move 11 points clear at the top of the table, ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Ramos’ former side on February 15.

