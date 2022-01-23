Valencia and Real Sociedad are interested in bringing Bryan Gil back to La Liga

Bryan Gil has been linked with a return to La Liga. The Andalusian winger left Sevilla for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but things haven’t really worked out for him in the Premier League.

Gil cost Tottenham €25m but he’s not earned as many minutes as he would have liked. Valencia, Real Sociedad and French side Nice have enquired as to his availability according to Marca.

Gil, who’s earned four caps for the Spanish national team despite being just 20 years of age, is valued at €28m by Transfermarkt. He’s made eight appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League totalling just 85 minutes.

He spent last season on loan at Eibar from Sevilla and made 28 appearances in La Liga. For a player of his age it’s of paramount importance to be actually playing first-team football regularly. It’ll harm his development if he spends the rest of the season sitting on the bench.