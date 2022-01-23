Tecatito impresses in his debut for Sevilla at the Sanchez-Pizjaun

Sevilla came from behind to draw 2-2 with Celta Vigo at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night in La Liga.

Franco Cervi and Iago Aspas fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the 40th minute but two goals in the space of three minutes from Papu Gomez and Oliver Torres levelled proceedings.

Shortly before the match, in England, Anthony Martial played for Manchester United for the first time in two months. He’s been heavily linked with a move to Sevilla.

But the financial aspect to the deal is complicated, note Marca. And now that they’re out of the Copa del Rey the Andalusian outfit’s drive to bring in another forward has lost pace.

But they still need one. In the absence of Youssef En-Nesyri, who’s off with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations, Sevilla lack a true goalscorer. Rafa Mir isn’t that.

But Tecatito did make his debut at the Sanchez-Pizjuan following his transfer from Porto this January transfer market. He showed he has the tools to make a difference for Sevilla in the final third.