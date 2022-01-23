Real Sociedad’s European push hit by Getafe draw

Real Sociedad’s quest for European qualification in 2022 has hit a bump in the road this weekend as they scrapped out a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe.

A point against Quique Sanchez Flores’ relegation battlers sees La Real slip down to fifth in the La Liga table this weekend, as rivals Barcelona leapfrog them overnight with a key win.

Both sides carved out half chances before the break, but the biggest opening fell to centre back Robin Le Normand just after the restart, as his snap shot thudded back off the crossbar.

⏱49’ | 0-0 | AL LARGUERO! Córner y disparo de @ln_robin pero David Soria desvía y golpea en la madera!#RealSociedadGetafe | #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 23, 2022

However, the hosts timid second half performance left the door open for Getafe late on, before Swedish star Alexander Isak lashed a fine effort against the woodwork in added time.

Up next for Alguacil’s charges is a Copa del Rey clash with Real Betis on February 6 with Getafe at home to Levante in league action 48 hours beforehand.

Images via Real Sociedad CF on Twitter