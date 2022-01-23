Real Sociedad confident over Adnan Januzaj renewal

Real Sociedad are increasingly confident of securing a contract extension for midfield star Adnan Januzaj.

The Basque giants have been in talks with Januzaj’s representatives since 2021 over a proposed renewal to his deal at the Estadio Anoeta.

However, despite remaining as a key figure within Imanol Alguacil’s plans, no deal has been confirmed by either party at the start of 2022.

Januzaj’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, La Real are confident of blocking interest from rivals Sevilla and Valencia in the 26-year-old winger.

The report states club president Jokin Aperribay has reopened talks with Januzaj’s agent Mino Raiola this month.

Despite Januzaj’s desire to remain with the club, he does want to play Champions League football in the coming years, and that could be included as a clause.

Any extension is set to include a salary increase, as part of a deal until 2025, which would bring Januzaj in line with the club’s top earners.