Real Madrid name starting lineup for La Liga clash with Elche this afternoon

Real Madrid welcome Elche to the Santiago Bernabeu this afternoon in another important La Liga clash.

Los Blancos came from behind to beat Elche in the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening, winning 2-1 in extra-time at the Martinez Valero. They’ll have to get the job done in 90 minutes today.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro will anchor the midfield, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid will want to win to press home the advantage handed to them by Sevilla’s failure to beat Celta Vigo last night. That means should Madrid win today they’ll go six points clear of their nearest rivals with the same number of games played.