Osasuna beat Granada 2-0 at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. David Garcia fired the visitors into the lead in the 64th minute before Kike doubled their advantage in the 90th.

The result is big for Osasuna. It leaves them 11th in the league table, just four points off sixth-placed Villarreal. Granada are four points behind the Pamplona side and currently sit in 14th.

A solid, no-nonsense team, Europa League football would be a dream for Osasuna if they could achieve it.

Granada enjoyed it last season, of course, but they’ve declined slightly ever since Diego Martinez left his position as their coach.

Granada face the daunting task of going to the Santiago Bernabeu next up to take on Real Madrid. They follow that up with a trip to San Sebastian to lock horns with Real Sociedad.

Osasuna host Sevilla at El Sadar next before travelling to Vallecas to take on high-flying Rayo Vallecano.