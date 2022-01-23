Jordi Alba admits frustration at Barcelona criticism

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has hit back at his critics following a difficult start to 2022 for Xavi’s side.

The Catalan giants have bowed out of two competitions this month after exiting both the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia and the Copa del Rey.

A scrappy 1-0 win at Alaves this weekend, via Frenkie de Jong’s late strike, ensured a stabilising three points to end the month.

However, Spanish international Alba believes he is being unfairly singled out for criticism, just as he has been in previous seasons.

“I have felt singled out for criticism for many years”, as per reports from Marca.

“This is not the first time it’s happened to me and I accept all criticism, as it’s part of the circus that is generated in football.

“If I play a good game, the critics don’t talk about it, but if I play like the other day they kill me.

“But this is normal and I accept it.”

Despite enduring a difficult season on and off the pitch in Catalonia, Alba’s experience has remained as an ever present asset in 2021/22.

Former boss Ronald Koeman, and Xavi, have both called on him as their assured first choice at left back this season, despite this intimated criticism from outside.

He has made 23 starts across all competitions so far this season, a figure only bettered by his old friends Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, from Barcelona’s outfield squad options.

Images via Getty Images