Frenkie de Jong seals late Barcelona win at Alaves

Barcelona were forced to wait until the final minutes to secure a dramatic 1-0 La Liga win away at Alaves.

La Blaugrana have hauled themselves back into the Europa League spots this weekend as a result of three crucial points away in the Basque Country.

Xavi’s charges struggled to create chances at the Estadio Mendizorrotza with Luuk de Jong firing their best chance wide before the break.

The visitors did look to carry more of an attacking threat after the restart with Gerard Pique denied and Alaves holding firm in defence.

However, one bit of ingenuity did eventually nudge Barcelona in front as Jordi Alba’s lofted pass freed Ferran Torres in behind and his cut back was cushioned home by Frenkie de Jong on 88 minutes.

That late strike broke the visitors resolve in the final moments as a frustrated Luis Rioja was sent off in added time.

Up next for Xavi is a crucial league clash with defending champions Atletico Madrid on February 6 with heading to Elche.

