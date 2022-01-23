Carlo Ancelotti not interested in Eden Hazard sale

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has no interest in selling Eden Hazard in 2022.

The Belgian international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the coming months with the potential for a return to the Premier League mooted.

Injuries have disrupted Hazard’s time in Spain, with 44 La Liga appearances spread across three seasons, including just 14 so far in 2021/22.

However, despite the speculation over his position with Los Blancos in 2022, Ancelotti has no plans to offload the former Chelsea winger.

“Hazard is in our plans for the next season, I can confirm”, as per reports from the Daily Mail.

Ancelotti’s comments should offer a confidence boost to Hazard, ahead of the second half of the campaign, with the club still fighting on three fronts in 2022.

The report adds Ancelotti’s rumoured free transfer pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will have no impact on Hazard’s role at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with the Frenchman out of contract in June.