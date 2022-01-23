Bayern Munich are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong’s future is uncertain. He’s found it difficult to perform on a high level since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman in October and the Catalan coach has shown a preference to use Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi in his midfield three.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for €85m but he’s never been able to replicate the form that earned him the move in the first place. There is a school of thought that a parting of ways could be the best option for all parties.

And it’s within this context that potential suitors have emerged. Bayern Munich are one such suitor according to Diario Sport. The German club are apparently interested in signing the Dutchman during this January transfer window.

And Barcelona may welcome the sale. Their financial situation is well-publicised and the truth is they’re keen to free up space and money to go after Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window. The Norwegian is the great desire of Joan Laporta.