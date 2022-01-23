Barcelona’s predicted lineup for this evening’s trip to Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona travel to Mendizorroza this evening to take on Deportivo Alaves in another crucial La Liga clash.

The Blaugrana are currently seventh in the league table and will be looking for a good result and performance after crashing out of two cup competitions since they last played in La Liga.

Barcelona lost 3-2 to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night and the week before lost 3-2 to their great rivals Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Xavi is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Gavi and Pedri either side of him, while Luuk de Jong will lead the line flanked by Ferran Torres and Ferran Jutgla.

Alaves are in the midst of a tough relegation fight. The Basque side are currently second from bottom and three points from safety.