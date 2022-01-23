Barcelona Femeni beat Atletico Madrid Femenino 7-0 to win the Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona Femeni beat Atletico Madrid Femenino 7-0 on Sunday at Las Rozas in the final of the Supercopa de Espana Femenina.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen opened the scoring for the Catalan side in the 16th minute before Caroline Graham Hansen scored twice in the space of three minutes to make it 3-0.

Fridolina Rolfo then added a fourth before Hansen completed her hat-trick in the 50th minute. Lieke Martens scored a brace between the 85th and 90th minutes to complete the rout.

Barcelona are something else. They won the Primera Division last season as well as the Women’s Champions League, and look on course to repeat the feat this season.

They’re currently top of the Primera having won 17 from 17, scoring 98 and conceding just four. They also topped Group C of the Champions League, winning six from six.

Atletico are third in the Primera, 17 points behind Barcelona. They’ll hope to pick themselves back up.