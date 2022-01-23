Barcelona are interested in Ajax left-back Nico Tagliafico

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ajax left-back Nico Tagliafico according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old also has an offer on the table from Napoli and is keen to secure a move away from the Netherlands. Ajax are also thought to be open to facilitating the move.

Tagliafico’s contract with Ajax ends in the summer of 2023, so it makes sense for the Dutch club to sell him now while they can still recoup a fee for this services.

It’s thought that Alejandro Balde could also head to Ajax in a loan deal to help the deal happen.

Born and raised in Argentina, Tagliafico began his career with Banfield before switching to Independiente in 2015.

He came to Europe three years later to join Ajax and has been there since, although he did also have a loan spell with Real Murcia. He’s earned 36 caps for the Argentine national team.