Xavi admits Ansu Fati is struggling after his injury ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Alaves

Barcelona take on Alaves tomorrow evening in another important fixture in La Liga. The match will take place at Mendizorroza in the north of Spain and could be the difference between Barcelona ending the weekend inside the top four or outside of it.

The Blaugrana are currently sixth in the league table, a point behind Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid and eight behind third-placed Real Betis. They’re determined to finish in the top four.

Alaves are in the midst of a relegation battle, currently sitting 18th in the league table. They’re two points clear of Cadiz and six clear of Levante. three points off Mallorca and safety.

Barcelona are looking to bounce back from Thursday evening, when they lost 3-2 to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey after extra time. They also lost Ansu Fati to injury, a real blow given how important the teenager is to Xavi’s project at Camp Nou.

“He is very affected,” Xavi said of Fati in his pre-math press conference in comments carried by Marca. “It’s a very difficult situation. Now we’ve had a meeting with the family. The injury has disrupted our plans for the time he had to play, We’ll try to make a very specific plan for him so that he doesn’t get injured again. He has to make a very strong recovery.”

Xavi was then asked whether he’s still optimistic about the project unfolding at Camp Nou. “I still am,” he said. “If not, I would go home. I think we’re at the beginning of something important. You have to insist and persevere. It happened to me as a footballer. At first there was mistrust but then it progressed. I understand the criticism and I know where I am. I know there are no years of transition here. It’s a very difficult moment.”