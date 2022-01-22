Valencia and three other clubs are interested in signing Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona

Oscar Mingueza could leave Barcelona this January transfer window according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The centre-back has several options on the table. Valencia are keen to sign him, although he isn’t their first choice. That would be Djene, a player Jose Bordalas worked with at Getafe.

But it’s thought that Getafe aren’t willing to let him go, and so Mingueza has emerged as a viable alternative. It’s understood that the transfer would be a loan deal.

But Valencia aren’t the only side interested in Mingueza. Celta Vigo and Mallorca have also been named as suitors, as have Hertha Berlin from the Bundesliga.

It’s important for Mingueza to go to a club that can guarantee him minutes. It’s thought that Barcelona are keen to include a clause in any transfer where they receive financial compensation should he not get the minutes they believe he deserves.

Mingueza broke through at Barcelona last season under Ronald Koeman. He’s enjoyed less opportunities under Xavi.