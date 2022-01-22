The reason Barcelona didn’t sign Raheem Sterling revealed

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in recent months but it never happened.

According to Diario Sport, Xavi preferred to sign Ferran Torres from the English club over Sterling. Ferran is now a Barcelona player having joined earlier this month.

Sterling was open to joining Barcelona as he’d lost prominence at City under Pep Guardiola in recent times. But his performance has picked up and he’s once again an important component.

And City are flying at the moment. They’re top of the Premier League, eleven points clear of second-placed Liverpool albeit having played a game more.

Barcelona are in a moment of transition, although Ferran’s acquisition is definitely a positive development.

The former Valencia man scored his first goal for the club during their 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey this week. But they’re still just seventh in La Liga.