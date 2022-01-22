Celta Vigo La Liga

Sevilla’s La Liga title push hit by Celta Vigo draw

Sevilla’s push to challenge for the La Liga title in 2022 has suffered a setback after their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

Julen Lopetegui’s side missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid with a win against the Galicians as they eventually needed a second half fight back to secure a point.

Lopetegui’s hosts struggled for fluency early on with the visitors taking full advantage to storm into a 2-0 lead before the break.

Franco Cervi took advantage of some poor Sevilla defending to blast them in front from close range before skipper Iago Aspas steered home a measured second.

However, with a possible defeat on the line, Sevilla rallied in the final 20 as Papu Gomez battered home a fine finish and Oliver Torres prodded them level.

Torres almost snatched the win for Lopetegui but his towering header rebounded back off the post on 81 minutes.

Up next for Lopetegui is a trip to Osasuna in a fortnight with Celta at home to Rayo Vallecano.

