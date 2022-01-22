Sevilla’s La Liga title push hit by Celta Vigo draw

Sevilla’s push to challenge for the La Liga title in 2022 has suffered a setback after their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

Julen Lopetegui’s side missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Real Madrid with a win against the Galicians as they eventually needed a second half fight back to secure a point.

Lopetegui’s hosts struggled for fluency early on with the visitors taking full advantage to storm into a 2-0 lead before the break.

Franco Cervi took advantage of some poor Sevilla defending to blast them in front from close range before skipper Iago Aspas steered home a measured second.

Iago Aspas doubles Celta's lead as Lucas Ocampos loses possession and Diego Carlos makes the mistake of playing the striker onside! 😱 A big moment at the top of LaLiga 👀 pic.twitter.com/HFWweTRkFd — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 22, 2022

However, with a possible defeat on the line, Sevilla rallied in the final 20 as Papu Gomez battered home a fine finish and Oliver Torres prodded them level.

A wonder goal from Papu Gomez! 😱 Sevilla have a lifeline now 👀 pic.twitter.com/K36ZFkcMd6 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 22, 2022

Torres almost snatched the win for Lopetegui but his towering header rebounded back off the post on 81 minutes.

Up next for Lopetegui is a trip to Osasuna in a fortnight with Celta at home to Rayo Vallecano.

