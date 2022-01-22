Real Madrid recall big guns for Elche La Liga clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has recalled his key first team stars for their La Liga clash at home to Elche this weekend.

Los Blancos face Fran Escriba’s side for the second time in four days after securing an extra time 2-1 win away at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in midweek in Copa del Rey action.

However, the league leaders return to the day job in Madrid tomorrow, as Elche make the trip in to the capital.

Ancelotti opted to rotate his starting side for the cup game with key trio Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and top scorer Karim Benzema all remaining in Madrid to rest.

All three have returned to the matchday squad for Ancelotti, and should come straight back into the starting XI, as the Italian coach aims to kick start their league campaign in 2022.

REAL MADRID POSSIBLE STARTING XI V ELCHE

Courtois, Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Valverde; Vini Jr, Benzema, Rodrygo