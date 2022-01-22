Memphis Depay to miss Barcelona clash at Alaves

Barcelona star Memphis Depay will miss their crunch La Liga trip to Alaves this weekend through injury.

The Dutch international was absent from their 3-2 midweek Copa del Rey defeat away at Athletic Club through injury and his recovery has hit a delay in recent days.

According to reports from Marca, the 27-year-old was missing Barcelona’s final training session ahead of the trip to the Basque Country, and he will not be included in Xavi’s travelling squad.

This latest update comes as another blow to Xavi’s attacking options with Spanish international Ansu Fati now ruled out for an unspecified period due his latest fitness setback.

Xavi is expected to make changes to his starting side at the Estadio Mendizorroza after their disappointment in cup action.

Target man Luuk de Jong is expected to lead the line, following a one game suspension, with his namesake Frenkie also set for a starting recall tomorrow night.