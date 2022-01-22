Ivan Saponjic has left Atletico Madrid for Slovan Bratislava according to a report in Diario AS. The 24-year-old Serbian forward has terminated his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Saponjic has barely featured under Diego Simeone this season, making just four matchday squads and totalling just 47 minutes of action. He spent time on loan at Cadiz last January, featuring for 385 minutes in total and scoring a single goal.

He’s signed a three-year contract with Slovan Bratislava, the most important club in Slovakia and currently their league leaders. Saponjic joined Atletico in the summer of 2019 from Benfica.

Atletico are still keen to bring in new players this January transfer window. Of primary importance is a right-back following Kieran Trippier’s move to Newcastle United.

Los Rojiblancos are struggling this season. They’re currently fourth in La Liga despite their status as the defending champions of Spain, seven points behind third-placed Real Betis and a whopping 16 off league leaders Real Madrid.