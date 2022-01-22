Getafe set to clinch Okay Yokuslu loan deal

Getafe look set to continue their January transfer business with a loan move for Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu.

Quique Sanchez Flores has been busy so far during the winter window with three players already joining the club on loan in 2022.

Flores has already secured a trio of loan deals, to bolster his options for the second half of the campaign, with Borja Mayoral, Gonzalo Villar joining from AS Roma, and Oscar Rodriguez arriving from rivals Sevilla.

This latest move will give Flores an experienced option in defensive midfield with the Turkish international only playing a sporadic role in Galicia this season.

According to reports from Marca, the loan deal will also include a mandatory purchase option of around €2.5m, with Yokuslu’s current Celta deal expiring in 2023.

The move is unlikely to be Flores’ last in either direction this month with striker Dario Poveda potentially leaving to join Segunda Division side Huesca on loan.