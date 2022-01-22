Diego Simeone wants long term target Marcos Alonso at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could revive his long standing interest in Marcos Alonso in 2022.

Simeone was heavily linked with a move for the Spanish international back in 2019 as he looked to source a long term replacement for Filipe Luis in Madrid.

No deal could be reached at the time, as Alonso opted to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, and Simeone signed Brazilian star Renan Lodi.

However, according to reports from Marca, Simeone is still interested in the former Real Madrid youth team player and could make a move for the 31-year-old.

Alonso enters into the final year of his contract at Chelsea this summer with no update on an extension for him with the defending European champions.

Atletico are unlikely to make a push for him before the end of the January window, but they could step up their interest, if Simeone fails in a possible move to sign Lille defender Reinildo.